Howie Faerstein Howie Faerstein Photo: Courtesy Of Minor Memorial Library Photo: Courtesy Of Minor Memorial Library Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Poets to read works in Kent, Roxbury 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

To celebrate National Poetry Month, two poets will share their work at the Hodge Memorial Library and Museum in Roxbury April 13 at 2 p.m.

Howie Faerstein and Roger Netzer will read from their recent work.

Refreshments will be served at the 4 North St. library and museum.

Faerstein, adjunct professor of American Literature at Westfield State University in Westfield, Mass., was called “one of America's true voices caroling” by acclaimed poet Alicia Ostriker.

He has read his work in Roxbury before, as part of the Voices of Poetry series.

His work can be found in numerous journals, including “Great River Review,” “Nimrod,” “Cutthroat,” “Upstreet,” “Off the Coast,” “Cape Cod Poetry Review,” “Mudfish” and online in “Gris-Gris” and “Connotation Press.”

He’s an assistant poetry editor at “Cuthroat, A Journal of the Arts.”

He resides in Florence, Mass.

Netzer’s poems have appeared in “Mas Tequila,” “Green Hills Literary Lantern,” “The Potomac,” “The Five - Two” and “Chiron.”

Netzer, who was raised in Washington, practiced law for more than 30 years and now resides in Roxbury.