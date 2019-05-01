Pop-Up Pub set in Roxbury

The next Pop-Up Pub, Kentucky Derby edition, will be held May 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hodge Memorial Library & Museum at 4 North St. in Roxbury.

The public is invited to attend the event that will be held in the 1937 stone building that was Roxbury’s original library.

The event will feature beer from Bad Dream Brewing in New Milford, wine and refreshments, music by Misa Giroux, served or from-home appetizers, and games and puzzles.

In addition, mint juleps will be served.

Guests are invited to wear Kentucky Derby attire.

The Friends of the Roxbury Library will open their bookshop, The Next Chapter, for browsing and sales.

Proceeds from the evening’s activities will help support the children’s summer program of the Minor Memorial Library.