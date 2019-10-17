Pop-Up Pub set in Roxbury

Hodge Memorial Library at 4 North St. in Roxbury will hold its next Pop-Up Pub, with a Halloween theme, Oct. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature drinks of beer, wine and a featured cocktail will be available for purchase with proceeds benefitting the library.

Small appetizers will be offered, but guests are invited to bring their own dinner.

The Friends of the Library’s book store, The Next Chapter will be open for browsing and sales.

Guests are invited to dress up for Halloween.

For more information, call 860-350-2181.