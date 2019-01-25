Pop-up pub slated in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present a pop-up pub Jan. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hodge Memorial Library on Route 67.

The event will feature beers from area brewers, musical entertainment, games and puzzles, and fireside refreshments.

The Friends of the Roxbury Library will also open their bookshop, “The Next Chapter,” at the Hodge for browsing and purchases.

Local musicians Mitch Katz and Doug Mahard will provide music.

Appetizers will be provided, and guests can bring their own.

Proceeds will help support the programs of the Minor Memorial library and the preservation of the Hodge Library building.