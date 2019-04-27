Power-Up event on tap in Kent

The Connecticut Antique Machinery Association at 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7), next to the Eric Sloane Museum, will hold its annual Spring Power-Up event May 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature displays of giant steam engines, a steam locomotive, gas engines, farm tractors and CAMA’s collection of steam and gas-powered machinery, as well as vendors who will sell a variety of old machinery, engines and tools.

CAMA’s museum campus not only contains the largest collection of operating industrial steam engines in the state, but also separate collections devoted to large and small internal combustion engines, farm tractors and agricultural machinery, a narrow gauge railroad featuring Hawaii Railway Co. #5, a restored and operational 1925 steam locomotive, the CT Museum of Mining and Mineral Science, the historic Cream Hill Agricultural School, an operating blacksmith shop and an operating sawmill exhibit.

For information call 860-927-0050 or visit www.ctamachinery.com.