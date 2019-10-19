Search 
Pozorski to discuss new book

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a discussion on the New York Times bestseller “Where the Crawdads Sing” with Aimee Pozorski, PhD, scholar and professor of English, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

Pozorski will explore the language of place in Delia Owen’s coming of age story, murder mystery, courtroom drama and a celebration of the South.

It can also be read as a love letter to language itself.

A novel about the written word, pays homage to literacy, to poetry, and to the use of dialect in regional works.

Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk.

This program is free and open to the public but registration is requested by calling the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.

