Search 
Wed Sep 18 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, September 18 News
News

Preserve to hold Open Farm Day

on
  • Sunny Valley Preserve in New Milford will play host to the 26th Open Farm Day Saturday. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times / Spectrum

    Sunny Valley Preserve in New Milford will play host to the 26th Open Farm Day Saturday.

    Sunny Valley Preserve in New Milford will play host to the 26th Open Farm Day Saturday.

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Sunny Valley Preserve in New Milford will play host to the 26th Open Farm Day Saturday.

Sunny Valley Preserve in New Milford will play host to the 26th Open Farm Day Saturday.

Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

The 26th edition of Sunny Valley Preserve’s Open Farm Day in New Milford will be held Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event was held annually for 25 years through 2017, but moved to a biennial format thereafter.

In 2017, more than 2,000 people attended the 25th annual Open Farm Day.

The popular event will feature hayrides, face painting, kitten adoption, chainsaw wood carving demonstrations, pony rides, farm animal petting, free games, pumpkin picking and painting, goat brushing, border collie herding demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, cow milking, music, washable farm animal tatoos and more.

Lunch, snacks, beverages and fresh farm produce will also be available to purchase.

loading