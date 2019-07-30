Producer puts Roxbury home on market

A film producer and his actress-wife have put their Roxbury home on the market.

With over 80 feature films to his credit, including “Wall Street,” “Badlands,” “Bad Lieutenant,” “Thank you for Smoking” and “American Psycho,” Edward Pressman and Annie McEnroe of “Beetlejuice” and “True Stories” have put their historic Roxbury house on the market with an asking price of $1.25 million.

The property includes a restored late 1700’s four-bedroom house (with early 19th and 20th century additions), a studio and pool house on 3.75 acres.

The property features mature specimen trees, flowering perennials, stone terraces and hidden gardens.

Amid the Styron, Miller, Widmark and Matthau land preserves (720 acres with trails), the property affords privacy .

“After having enjoyed this property for 22 years, commitments on the West Coast have led to this offering,” said Roger Saucy, listing agent for Klemm Real Estate.

“This a very special property with a historic home that has retained most of its original features,” Saucy said.

For more information, call Saucy at 203-788-7032.