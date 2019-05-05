Program about Eastern Hemlock set at library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a talk and visual presentation, “Climate Impact on the Eastern Hemlock,” May 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Carole Cheah, entomologist at Valley Laboratory Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, will lead the program, sponsored by Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust, at the Wykeham Road library.

Global climate change has severely affected the abundance, range and interactions of many species.

Cheah will share her extensive body of research on the environmental stressers and their impacts on eastern hemlock health in the context of a rapidly changing climate.

The Eastern hemlock is a critical component of many forest and riparian ecosystems in Connecticut and throughout the east.

They provide watershed protection, important wildlife cover and habitat, and are popular trees in recreational and garden landscapes.

Graceful, majestic and long-lived native hemlocks have been besieged and forests under threat by a tiny insect from Asia - the hemlock wooly adelgid.

But its spread has been slowed by its vulnerability to extreme cold winter temperatures.

Traditional predictions are that rising winter temperatures in the future due to climate change are likely to remove the conditions currently limiting the adelgid.

Cheah will share evidence from her long-term studies of 25 years with the eastern hemlock ecosystem that have surprisingly different conclusions for hemlock woolly adelgid range expansion that offer hope for the perpetuation of eastern hemlocks in the Northeast.

Registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.