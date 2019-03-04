Program about Shepaug school slated

A community conversation about the future of Shepaug Valley School will be held March 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Raod in Washington.

Region 12 Superintendent Megan Bennett, Principal Kim Gallo and Agriscience teacher Lori Trovato will lead the program, which has a snow date of March 19.

This conversation will focus on the status of the Shepaug Agriscience program curriculum expectations and the integration plan for new students of Shepaug Valley School.

Community members are encouraged to ask questions and share ideas that will help school leaders, faculty, and families guide their vision of the new program. They look forward to seeing many community members

The program has exceeded application expectations for the incoming ninth-grade class.

Seventy-five students from Washington, Roxbury, Bridgewater and six sending towns have applied for admission to the program.

Registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.