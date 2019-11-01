Search 
Fri Nov 1 2019

Friday, November 1 News
News

Program to address flu, common cold

New Milford Visiting Nurse and Hospice will offer a seminar, “The Flu vs. the Common Cold,” Nov. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford.

Jill Hart, community nurse with the NMVNA and Hospice, will discuss the flu and the common cold, highlighting the differences, preventive measures and vaccine information.

Appetizers and refreshments will be served.

After the program, flu shots will be administered. Most insurances will be accepted.

For more information and RSVP, contact Julie A. Brown at 203-312-3441 or Julie.brown@nathealthcare.com by Nov. 6.

