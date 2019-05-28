Program to celebrate Apollo 11 moon landing

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold its next “Second Saturday Stars” program, “Before this Decade Is Out: The Apollo 11 Mission,” June 8 from 8 to 10 p.m.

The event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and man’s first steps on another world in July 1969.

The Apollo 11 mission was the culmination of a national effort to develop a civilian manned space program and the fulfillment of a goal put forth by President Kennedy just eight years earlier.

The observatory’s program will revisit the eight-day mission as a prelude to celebratory events in July, with historical photos of the assembly and rollout of colossal Saturn V rocket, the successful landing of the world’s first true spaceship on the Moon, and the successful return of the crew to Earth.

If skies are clear, a waxing crescent moon will provide visitors the opportunity to experience sunrise on the western shore of the Sea of Tranquility, where history was made almost 50 years ago.