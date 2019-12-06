Program to explore New Horizons

The John J. McCarthy Observatory will hold its next “Second Saturday Stars” program Dec. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The program at the observatory located behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South will focus on “New Horizons in the Kuiper Belt.”

The New Horizons spacecraft is still exploring the farthest reaches of the solar system, beyond Neptune, known as the Kuiper Belt.

After flying past Pluto in July 2015 with cameras rolling, it continued outward bound and flew past a small KBO (Kuiper Belt Object) on New Year's Day this year and again got pictures.

Science data from that encounter will continue to download till summer 2020.