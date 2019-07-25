Program to explore Treaty of Versailles

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a lecture commemorating the centennial of the signing of the Treaty of Versaille Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Author, historian and professor Mark Albertson will present the program, “The Treaty of Versaille From Victory to Chaos,” at the Wykeham Road library.

The Versailles Treaty, signed on June 28, 1919 in the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles in Paris, was the peace settlement between Germany and the Allied Powers that officially ended World War I.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.