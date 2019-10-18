Program to explore U.S.-Russia relationship

Sherman Library will on Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. present a program, “Russia: Adversary or Partner to the U.S.?”

Dr. Sergei Kambalov, who has served at the United Nations in various posts for more than 20 years, will lead the program at the Sherman Center library.

Russia and the United States are members of the Security Council “Permanent 5” at the United Nations.

The program will address the opportunities and challenges that await in the age of Putin, Crimea, the Syrian Civil War, the Iran Nuclear Agreement, cyber security and sanctions.

Kambalov was the executive coordinator of the United Nations Global Alliance for Information and Communication Technologies and Development before retiring in 2010 after 21 years of service at the UN.

Prior to joining the UN in 1989, he was a First Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR, and before that he worked in academic research on international economic relations.

He has several academic publications, including a book on economic sanctions as a tool of foreign policy.

Born in Riga, he grew up in Novosibirsk. He graduated magna cum laude from the Department of Economics of the Moscow State University and has a PhD in International Economics from the Diplomatic Academy, Moscow.

For more information, call 860-354-2455.