Program to explore anxiety in children

The New Milford Public Schools Office of Student Affairs will present a “Parents as Partners” program about anxiety Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The program will take place at Sarah Noble Intermediate School on Sunny Valley Road.

Dr. Anna Allmann, assistant professor of psychology (in psychiatry) at Columbia University Medical Center, will discuss the topic of anxiety and how to help children.

Highlights will include identification of anxiety disorders, the practice of parenting skills to use at home to address worry, strategies to prevent increasing anxiety, how to help your child reach his/her potential, addressing school avoidance and finding appropriate treatment.

For more information and RSVP, email morsel@newmilfordps.org.

Childcare will be available. Arrangements can be made at registration time.