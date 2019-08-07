Program to explore meteorites

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold its next “Second Saturday Stars” program, “The Meaning of Meteorites,” Aug. 10 from 8 to 10 p.m.

The program will feature a basic introduction to the study of meteorites augmented with several examples from the newly acquired McCarthy Observatory Meteorite Collection, which was previously the private collection of longtime meteorite dealer Don Merchant.

The collection contains more than 200 localities where stones fell from the sky.

Many of these are historic meteorite falls and several are now so rare that they are nearly unattainable.

The related scientific programs of the observatory will be briefly mentioned and interest in a course on meteoritics will be assessed.

The observatory is located behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.