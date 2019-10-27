Search 
Sun Oct 27 2019

Sunday, October 27 News
News

Program to explore neutron stars

|on 

The John J. McCarthy Observatory behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South will hold its next Second Saturday Stars program, “Neutron Stars,” Nov. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Neutron stars are a deep space enigma: incredibly dense, very tiny but massive, most emitting very little energy, spinning at incredible speeds, and some small number of them emitting very strong beams of electromagnetic radiation as they spin.

Astrophysicists are just starting to theorize what their internal structure is like, and colliding neutron stars have now been detected, with amazing results.

The program will be an introduction to the curious world of neutron stars, and how it is believed they form and live.

Observatory programs are also on the observatory’s YouTube channel. Interested residents can search for “McCarthy Observatory.”

loading