Program to explore telescopes

The John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South in New Milford will hold its next Second Saturday Stars program, “Old Glass-New Light,” Sept. 14 from 8 to 10 p.m.

The observatory is a world-class facility, promoting education and science literacy through astronomy. Its suite of telescopes is capable of meeting the demands of a modern research facility or providing an enjoyable night of visual observing.

In 2011, a special telescope, crafted in the 19th century, was generously donated to the observatory’s optical arsenal.

The program will feature the observatory’s oldest working telescope.

The acquisition, the many talents of its maker, the work involved in its restoration, including the decisions involved when contemplating the alteration and/or preservation of a vintage scientific instrument built during the reign of Queen Victoria, make for a compelling story.

If clear, the public will also have the opportunity to view Jupiter, Saturn and the full harvest moon through the classic refracting telescope.