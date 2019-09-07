Program to focus on Marco Polo

The Sherman Library will present a program, “Marco Polo: The Silk Road & China, and the UN in Action,” Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Joseph J. Baxer, president of the United Nations of Connecticut will lead the program at the Sherman Center library.

Stories of the ancient Silk Road and the medieval journey of Marco Polo invite images of caravans hosting a veritable Babel of tongues and cooperation amid diversity as traders, diplomats and adventurers came in contact with one another.

The UN is not just an office building in Manhattan, but alive in action, rooted across a continent in which China reimagines the ancient routes at sea, on ice and through cyberspace.

Baxer, following an immersion in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, will explore the vitality and promise of the UN in action.

Baxer is previously a US representative to the United Nations for the London-based NGO, Strategies for Peace.

He is engaged in sustaining cultural diversity and mediating cross-cultural conflicts.

For more information, call 860-354-2455.