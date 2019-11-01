Program to focus on ‘Plug-in Cars’

Kent Memorial Library will present a program, “Plug-In Cars: The Models, the Tech, and the Myths Behind Plug-In Hybrids and Electric Cars,” Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

Tech consultant Michael Jay has been getting lots of questions about his plug-in car, and will share insights and examine some myths and common misunderstandings.

The informatl, interactive lecture will discuss: I Tesla really just a scam? Who else is scamming me? Why is my town giving away free electricity for Plug-in cars, and where’s my free gas? What’s safer - a big hulking SUV, or a sporty electric car? Can I really save money with such cars? Um, thousands? How do I find charging stations? (and is there an app for that?...), Can I get an electric or hybrid car with All-Wheel Drive? Can I get a plug-in car for under $100,000? $35,000? Under $20,000?f you never thought that a spreadsheet could be fun, wait ‘til we sort car models based on range, price, features, safety, rebates, and cup holders. And, they’ll be a

For more information and RSVP, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.