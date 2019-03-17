Search 
Sun Mar 17 2019

Sunday, March 17 News
News

Program to focus on war memorials

on

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present a program about World War I memorials in Connecticut March 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Historian Richard Franklin Donohue will present a lecture and discussion, with a special emphasis on Litchfield County, at the 62 Main St. South library.

Having visited and cataloged more than 220 monuments throughout the 169 towns in Connecticut, Donohue will display images of the monuments and explore trends in their design and placement.

His original research has formed the basis of museum exhibits, traveling lectures and living history programs.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937 or email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org.

