Programs about ‘Industrious Beavers’ set

The Roxbury Land Trust will sponsor a two-part program on beavers beginning with a talk, “Industrious Beavers,” with Nick Barnett Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. at town hall on Route 67.

The second program will be a walk led by Barnett at the Roxbury Land Trust’s Baldwin Preserve, where attendees will learn more about the natural habitats of beavers Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.

Barnett, a board member of the West Hartford Land Trust, will focus his talk on beavers’ engineering skills, their behavior, personalities and natural history, and the environmental impact of their industriousness

The walk, which is moderate and relatively flat, will look at the beaver habitat as well as for other creatures and species found only at beaver ponds, like the baskettail dragonfly.

Advance registration for the beaver walk is required. Parking instructions for the walk will be given upon registration. Attendees should bring water and wear appropriate footwear for the walk.

For more information or to register for the walk, call 860-350-4148 or email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org.