Programs for tweens, teens under way

New Milford Public Library is offering several programs for tweens and teens.

Due to the library renovation and expansion, all programs will be held at the Marsh Parish House behind the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St., unless otherwise noted.

Offerings will include the Write Stuff, a creative writing program, Nov. 19 at 2:45 p.m. at John Pettibone Community Center; a program about digital resources available at the library Nov. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m.; and Tweens and Teens Library Advisory Board Nov. 20; games and Chess Club Nov. 26; winter holiday crafting Dec. 13 from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. and games Dec. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.

A new program, a Kids’ Book & Movie Club, held in conjunction with Bank Street Theater, is under way.

Participants will read “The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle,” discuss the book then watch the movie set to come out in January. The screening will be held Jan. 18.

The first five youths who sign up with receive a new copy of the book.

The library’s Youth Agency programs for students in grades 6 to 12 will include Dungeons and Dragons the first and third Monday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; games and Chess Club Dec. 10; a Tweens and Teens Library Advisory Board, which will plan upcoming library events and community service projects, the third Wednesday of each month from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; and the Write Stuff, a creative writing program, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2:45 p.m. (at the John Pettibone Community Center).

Students can be bused from Schaghticoke Middle School to JPCC for the Write Stuff program.

For homeschool families with kids in middle school and high school, Homeschool Extra meets Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Participants will vote on topics to learn about each month and will decide the best ways to study—presentations, book club, art projects, science experiments and more.

Registration is required for most programs by calling 860-355-1191 or emailing aberkun@biblio.org.