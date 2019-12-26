Programs for tweens, teens under way

New Milford Public Library is offering several programs for tweens and teens.

Due to the library renovation and expansion, all programs will be held at the Marsh Parish House behind the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St., unless otherwise noted.

A new program, a Kids’ Book & Movie Club, held in conjunction with Bank Street Theater, is under way.

Participants will read “The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle,” discuss the book then watch the movie set to come out in January. The screening will be held Jan. 18.

A new club, Let’s Go Graphic Novels Book Club, for students in grades five through nine will be held Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 15, April 19 and May 17 from 3 to 4 p.m.

The group is now reading “New Kid” by Jerry Craft, which is available at the library.

Other offerings will include “Apps R Us” Jan. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m.; “Different Is Okay” for students in grades seven to 10 who feel different or like they don’t’ fit in Jan. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. with Dr. Barbara Mango (RSVP required);

The library’s Youth Agency programs for students in grades 6 to 12 will include Dungeons and Dragons the first and third Monday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with the next meeting Jan. 6; games and Chess Club Dec. 10; games and Chess Club Jan. 14 and 28; Teen Café Jan. 15; and Write Stuff, a creative writing program, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House and Jan. 21 at 2:45 p.m. at the JPCC.

Students can be bused from Schaghticoke Middle School to JPCC for the Write Stuff program.

For homeschool families with kids in middle school and high school, Homeschool Extra meets Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Participants will vote on topics to learn about each month and will decide the best ways to study—presentations, book club, art projects, science experiments and more.

Registration is required for most programs by calling 860-355-1191 or emailing aberkun@biblio.org.