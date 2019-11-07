Programs for youth under way

New Milford Public Library is offering several programs for tweens and teens.

Due to the library renovation and expansion, all programs will be held at the Marsh Parish House behind the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St., unless otherwise noted.

Offerings will include “Greek Mythology Mania” Nov. 8 from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m.; games and Chess Club Nov. 12 and 26; the Write Stuff, a creative writing program, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House and Nov. 19 at 2:45 p.m. at John Pettibone Community Center; a program about digital resources available at the library Nov. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m.; and Tweens and Teens Library Advisory Board Nov. 20.

Homeschool families are invited to Homeschool Extra, Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Students can be bused from Schaghticoke Middle School to JPCC for the Write Stuff program.

Registration is required for most programs by calling 860-355-1191 or emailing aberkun@biblio.org.