Programs on tap at arts center

Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer two more LGBTQ+ performers/events this month, commemorating the annual celebration of Gay Pride Month.

This year has special significance to the LGBTQ+ community, as it marks the 50th year since the inception of the gay rights movement — a protest that took place in New York City’s Greenwich Village, known as “the Stonewall Riots.”

Mrs. Smith, the creation of actor/musician David Hanbury, who brings her guitar work and comedic storytelling to the stage, as seen on “America’s Got Talent,” PBS Television and sold-out shows at some of NYC’s most prestigious venues, will perform June 15 at 8 p.m., with doors to open at 7 p.m. for a cocktail hour. Tickets are $25.

KBJB Radio’s Kathy “KJ” Johansen and her cadre of queens will head up drag queen bingo, and performances by drag queen hosts Ivy Stalls, Belle Noche and Annie Manildoo will be held June 22 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for two bingo cards, with more available at the door.

For more information and tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org or call 860-354-7264.