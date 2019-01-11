Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 Jan. 15, 22 and 29 and Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch Jan. 17, 24 and 31 and Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 12:30 p.m.; a STEM challenge for children in kindergarten and up Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m.; a half-day of games, crafts and fun for kids in K-5 (bring bagged lunch or snack; no peanut products permitted) Jan. 23 and Feb. 6 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; a Safe Sitter babysitting training session for youths in sixth grade and up Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($20; bring lunch); a TAB meeting for youths in fifth grade and up Jan. 31 and Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up Jan. 31 and Feb. 28 at 4 p.m.; Take Your Child to the Library Day for all ages Feb. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m.; a teen program for youths in fifth grade and up Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.; a Valentine’s story hour Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m.; a drop-in Valentine making session Feb. 14 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and afterschool buddies program, featuring TAB kids paired up with younger children, Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m.

Adult offerings will include gentle yoga Jan. 12, 19 and 26 and Feb. 9, 16 and 23 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. ($10/class), with registration required; tech help Jan. 12 and Feb. 9 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; an improv comedy for beginners workshop Jan. 12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; “To Kill a Mockingbird: An Exploration Part 1” Jan. 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at town hall; Color Your World Jan. 14 and Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m.; Kent Knitters Jan. 16-17, 23-24 and Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28 from noon to 3 p.m.; Chess Club Jan. 19 and Feb. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.; Kent Library Association annual meeting Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.; “To Kill a Mockingbird: An Exploration Part 2” Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. at town hall; “To Kill a Mockingbird: An Exploration Part 3” Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at town hall; poetry and music night Feb. 2 from 7 to 9 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice Feb. 2 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a financial program Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and “The History of LGBTQ People” at town hall Feb. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.