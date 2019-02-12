Search 
Wed Feb 13 2019

Wednesday, February 13
News

Programs slated at Kent library

on

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 Feb. 19 and 26 and March 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch Feb. 21 and 28 and March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 12:30 p.m.; after-school buddies program, featuring TAB kids paired up with younger children, Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m.; a teen movie night, featuring a screening of “Robin Hood” (PG-13) for children in grade five and up, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.; a TAB meeting for youths in fifth grade and up Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m.; a family skating party Feb. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. (at Kent School); a TAB meeting Feb. 28 and March 28 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up Feb. 28 and March 28 at 4 p.m.; a peep diorama contest beginning March 1; Dr. Seuss crafts March 2 at 10:30 a.m.; a family dinner (bring picnic dinner) and screening of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” March 8 at 6 p.m.; Teen Cupcake Wars for students in fifth grade and up ($5 entry fee) March 15 at 7 p.m.; a St. Patrick’s Day story hour for all ages, co-sponsored by the MOM’s Club of New Milford, March 16 at 10:30 a.m.; Wacky Waffle Making March 25 at 3:30 p.m.; a half-day of games, crafts and more March 27 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.;

Adult offerings will include Chess Club Feb. 16 and March 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.; gentle yoga Feb. 16 and 23 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. ($10/class), with registration required; Kent Knitters Feb. 20-21 and 27-28 and March 20-21 from noon to 3 p.m.; and “The History of LGBTQ People” at town hall Feb. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.; “Tips for Maintaining Safety in the Home,” presented by the New Milford Visiting Nurse Association and sponsored by the Kent Community Fund, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. (RSVP required); Kent Knitters Feb. 27-28 and March 6-7, 13-14 and 27-28 from noon to 3 p.m.; tech help March 2 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; “Children: Our Treasure, Our Future, UN-UNICEF” with guests speaker Attorney Terri Brennan March 2 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice March 9 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; bridge 2.0 March 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.; Color Your World March 11 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; gentle yoga March 16 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.; an opening reception of an art show by Kent photographer Karen Chase March 16 from 2 to 4 p.m., with the show to run through April 30; a spring book discussion program March 21 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.; and a program with eco-friendly garden coach Karen Bussolini March 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information and RSVP to events, call 860-927-3761.

