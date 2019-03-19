Search 
Wed Mar 20 2019

Wednesday, March 20
Programs slated at Kent library

on

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include Wacky Waffle Making March 25 at 3:30 p.m.; Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 March 26 and April 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 10:30 a.m.; a half-day of games, crafts and more March 27 and April 24 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Lunch Bunch March 28 and April 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 12:30 p.m.; a TAB meeting March 28 and April 18 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up March 28 and April 18 at 4 p.m.; a screening of “Mary Poppins Returns” April 3 at 1:30 p.m.; a teen lip sync battle for students in fifth grade and up April 12 at 7 p.m.; Li Liu the Acrobat for students in kindergarten and up April 13 at 1 p.m.; a STEM challenge for students in kindergarten and up April 15 at 1 p.m.; Lego building with David for all ages April 16 from 1 to 3 p.m.; “Air is All Around Us” with the Kent Conservation Commission April 17 at 10:30 a.m.; an Easter story hour for all ages April 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Adult offerings will include Kent Knitters March 27-28 and April 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 and 24-25 from noon to 3 p.m.; a program with eco-friendly garden coach Karen Bussolini March 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.; a “Breathe-Witness-Choose-Love” workshop April 6 from 3 to 4 p.m.; gentle yoga April 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.; Poetry & Music Night April 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice for Apple products only April 6 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Color Your World April 8 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; “Ayurveda, Health and Creativity” workshop April 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.; tech help April 13 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a spring book discussion program April 18 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.; and Chess Club April 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information and RSVP to events, call 860-927-3761.

