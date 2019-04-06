Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include Lunch Bunch April 11, 18 and 25 at 12:30 p.m.; Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 April 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 10:30 a.m.; a teen movie night, featuring a screening of “Aquaman,” for kids in fifth grade and up, at 7 p.m.; Li Liu the Acrobat for students in kindergarten and up April 13 at 1 p.m.; a STEM challenge for students in kindergarten and up April 15 at 1 p.m.; Lego building with David for all ages April 16 from 1 to 3 p.m.; “Air is All Around Us” with the Kent Conservation Commission April 17 at 10:30 a.m.; a TAB meeting April 18 and May 16 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up April 18 at 4 p.m.; an Easter story hour for all ages April 20 at 10:30 a.m.; and a half-day of games, crafts and more April 24 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Adult offerings will include Kent Knitters April 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24 from noon to 3 p.m.; a “Breathe-Witness-Choose-Love” workshop April 6 from 3 to 4 p.m.; gentle yoga April 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.; Poetry & Music Night April 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice for Apple products only April 6 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; “Breath-Witness-Choose Love” April 6 from 3 to 4 p.m.; Color Your World April 8 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; “Ayurveda, Health and Creativity” workshop April 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.; tech help April 13 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a spring book discussion program April 18 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.; and Chess Club April 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information and RSVP to events, call 860-927-3761.