Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will Mother’s Day story hour for all ages May 11 at 10:30 a.m.; Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 May 14, 21 and 28 and June 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 10:30 a.m.; a half-day of games, crafts and more May 15 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; a TAB meeting May 16 and June 13 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up May 16 and June 13 at 4 p.m.; Lunch Bunch May 16, 23 and 30 and June 6, 13 and 20 at 12:30 p.m.; “Gardening at the Library” May 20 at 3:30 p.m.; a teen lip sync battle for students in fifth grade and up May 24 at 3:30 p.m.; a Memorial Day bake sale May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon; Lunch Bunch at Emery Park June 27 at noon; a family dinner and screening of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” June 7 at 6 p.m.; story hour June 8 at 10:30 a.m.; Father’s Day crafts June 15 at 10:30 a.m.; a STEM challenge for children in kindergarten and up June 17 at 3:30 p.m.; a summer reading kick-off party June 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.; and a teen summer reading kick-off party June 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Adult offerings will include tech help May 11 and June 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; gentle yoga May 11, 18 and 25 and June 1, 8, 15 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.; Kent Knitters May 14-15 and 21-22 and June 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 from noon to 3 p.m.; a spring book discussion program May 16 and June 13 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Chess Club May 18 and June 15 from 1 to 4 p.ma program about climate change May 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. (at town hall); opening of the annual book sale May 24 from noon to 5 p.m.; the annual book sale May 25 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 26 from noon to 5 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice for Apple products only June 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a book talk with Martha Hall Kelly, author of “Lost Roses,” June 1 at 2 p.m.; and the library gala June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.

For more information and RSVP to events, call 860-927-3761.