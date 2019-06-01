Search 
Sat Jun 1 2019

Saturday, June 1
News

Programs slated at Kent library

on

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 June 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch June 6, 13 and 20 at 12:30 p.m.; a family dinner and screening of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” June 7 at 6 p.m.; a TAB meeting June 13 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up June 13 at 4 p.m.; Lunch Bunch at Emery Park June 27 at noon; story hour June 8 at 10:30 a.m.; Father’s Day crafts June 15 at 10:30 a.m.; a STEM challenge for children in kindergarten and up June 17 at 3:30 p.m.; a summer reading kick-off party June 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.; and a teen summer reading kick-off party June 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Adult offerings will include gentle yoga June 1, 8, 15 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.; a book talk with Martha Hall Kelly, author of “Lost Roses,” June 1 at 2 p.m.; Kent Knitters June 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 from noon to 3 p.m.; tech help June 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a spring book discussion program June 13 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Chess Club June 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice for Apple products only June 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and the library gala June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.

For more information and RSVP to events, call 860-927-3761.

