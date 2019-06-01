Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 June 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch June 6, 13 and 20 at 12:30 p.m.; a family dinner and screening of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” June 7 at 6 p.m.; a TAB meeting June 13 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up June 13 at 4 p.m.; Lunch Bunch at Emery Park June 27 at noon; story hour June 8 at 10:30 a.m.; Father’s Day crafts June 15 at 10:30 a.m.; a STEM challenge for children in kindergarten and up June 17 at 3:30 p.m.; a summer reading kick-off party June 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.; and a teen summer reading kick-off party June 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Adult offerings will include gentle yoga June 1, 8, 15 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.; a book talk with Martha Hall Kelly, author of “Lost Roses,” June 1 at 2 p.m.; Kent Knitters June 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 from noon to 3 p.m.; tech help June 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a spring book discussion program June 13 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Chess Club June 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice for Apple products only June 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and the library gala June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.

For more information and RSVP to events, call 860-927-3761.