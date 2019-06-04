Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include fishing story hour for all ages June 8 at 10:30 a.m.; More Tech Help June 8 from noon to 3 p.m.; Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 June 11, 18 and 25 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch June 13 and 20 at 12:30 p.m.; a TAB meeting June 13 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up June 13 at 4 p.m.; Lunch Bunch at Emery Park June 27 at noon; story hour June 8 at 10:30 a.m.; Father’s Day crafts June 15 at 10:30 a.m.; a STEM challenge for children in kindergarten and up June 17 at 3:30 p.m.; last day of school popsicles June 18 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; a summer reading kick-off party June 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.; and a teen summer reading kick-off party June 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Adult offerings will include gentle yoga June 8, 15 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.; Kent Knitters June 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 from noon to 3 p.m.; tech help June 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a spring book discussion program June 13 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Chess Club June 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.; the library gala June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.; summer creative journaling Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon;

For more information and RSVP to events, call 860-927-3761.