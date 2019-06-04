Search 
Wed Jun 5 2019

Wednesday, June 5
News

Programs slated at Kent library

on

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include fishing story hour for all ages June 8 at 10:30 a.m.; More Tech Help June 8 from noon to 3 p.m.; Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 June 11, 18 and 25 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch June 13 and 20 at 12:30 p.m.; a TAB meeting June 13 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up June 13 at 4 p.m.; Lunch Bunch at Emery Park June 27 at noon; story hour June 8 at 10:30 a.m.; Father’s Day crafts June 15 at 10:30 a.m.; a STEM challenge for children in kindergarten and up June 17 at 3:30 p.m.; last day of school popsicles June 18 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; a summer reading kick-off party June 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.; and a teen summer reading kick-off party June 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Adult offerings will include gentle yoga June 8, 15 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.; Kent Knitters June 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 from noon to 3 p.m.; tech help June 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a spring book discussion program June 13 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Chess Club June 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.; the library gala June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.; summer creative journaling Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon;

For more information and RSVP to events, call 860-927-3761.

