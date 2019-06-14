Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include Father’s Day crafts June 15 at 10:30 a.m.; a STEM challenge for children in kindergarten and up June 17 at 3:30 p.m.; last day of school popsicles June 18 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 June 18 and 25 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch June 20 at 12:30 p.m.; Lunch Bunch at Emery Park June 27 at noon; a summer reading kick-off party June 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.; and a teen summer reading kick-off party June 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Adult offerings will include gentle yoga June 15 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.; Kent Knitters June 18-19, 25-26 from noon to 3 p.m.; Chess Club June 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.; the library gala June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.; and summer creative journaling Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information and RSVP to events, call 860-927-3761.