Thu Jul 11 2019

Thursday, July 11 News
Programs slated at Kent library

on

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include a family dinner and screening of a movie to be announced July 13 and Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.; a water balloon toss July 14 at 1 p.m.; Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 July 16, 23 and 30 and Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch at Emery Park July 18 and 25 and Aug. 1, 8 and 15 at noon; a TAB meeting for youths in fifth grade and up July 18 and Aug. 15 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up July 18 and Aug. 15 at 4 p.m.; story book making July 21 at 1 p.m.; a library scavenger hunt July 28 through Aug. 3; a sidewalk chalk contest Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m.; board games and lemonade Aug. 4 from noon to 4 p.m.; a program with the Yo-Yo Guy Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.; a garden story hour Aug. 10 at 1 p.m.; “Pin Where You’ve Been” Aug. 11 from noon to 4 p.m.; story hour with Miss Sarah Aug. 18 at 1 p.m.; Lunch Bunch in the junior room Aug. 22 and 29 at noon; a babysitting training course for kids in grade six and up Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the Kent Carnival Aug. 31 from noon to 3 p.m.

In addition, a summer reading program for children is up and running, with numerous events planned at the library.

Adult offerings will include one-on-one tech advice for Apple products July 13 and Aug. 3 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; “Make Friends with Your Technology: Learn to Overcome Your Fears and Use Your Personal Devices Like a Teenager” July 13 at 2 p.m.; poetry and music night July 13 from 7 to 9 p.m.; summer creative journaling July 14, 21 and 28 and Aug. 4, 11 and 18 from noon to 2 p.m.; Kent Knitters July 16-17, 23-24, 30-31 and Aug. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 from noon to 3 p.m.; more tech help Aug. 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; the library gala June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Chess Club July 20 and Aug. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m.

