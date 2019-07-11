Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include a family dinner and screening of a movie to be announced July 13 and Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.; a water balloon toss July 14 at 1 p.m.; Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 July 16, 23 and 30 and Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch at Emery Park July 18 and 25 and Aug. 1, 8 and 15 at noon; a TAB meeting for youths in fifth grade and up July 18 and Aug. 15 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up July 18 and Aug. 15 at 4 p.m.; story book making July 21 at 1 p.m.; a library scavenger hunt July 28 through Aug. 3; a sidewalk chalk contest Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m.; board games and lemonade Aug. 4 from noon to 4 p.m.; a program with the Yo-Yo Guy Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.; a garden story hour Aug. 10 at 1 p.m.; “Pin Where You’ve Been” Aug. 11 from noon to 4 p.m.; story hour with Miss Sarah Aug. 18 at 1 p.m.; Lunch Bunch in the junior room Aug. 22 and 29 at noon; a babysitting training course for kids in grade six and up Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the Kent Carnival Aug. 31 from noon to 3 p.m.

In addition, a summer reading program for children is up and running, with numerous events planned at the library.

Adult offerings will include one-on-one tech advice for Apple products July 13 and Aug. 3 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; “Make Friends with Your Technology: Learn to Overcome Your Fears and Use Your Personal Devices Like a Teenager” July 13 at 2 p.m.; poetry and music night July 13 from 7 to 9 p.m.; summer creative journaling July 14, 21 and 28 and Aug. 4, 11 and 18 from noon to 2 p.m.; Kent Knitters July 16-17, 23-24, 30-31 and Aug. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 from noon to 3 p.m.; more tech help Aug. 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; the library gala June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Chess Club July 20 and Aug. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m.