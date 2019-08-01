Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include a library scavenger hunt through Aug. 3; a sidewalk chalk contest Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m.; board games and lemonade Aug. 4 from noon to 4 p.m.; Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 10:30 a.m.; a program with the Yo-Yo Guy Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.; Lunch Bunch at Emery Park Aug. 8 and 15 at noon; a family dinner and screening of “Finding Nemo” Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.; a garden story hour Aug. 10 at 1 p.m.; “Pin Where You’ve Been” Aug. 11 from noon to 4 p.m.; a TAB meeting for youths in fifth grade and up Aug. 15 and Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up Aug. 15 and Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.; story hour with Miss Sarah Aug. 18 at 1 p.m.; Lunch Bunch in the junior room Aug. 22 and 29 and Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at noon; a babysitting training course for kids in grade six and up Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the Kent Carnival Aug. 31 from noon to 3 p.m.; a STEM program, “Exploring Science through Fun with Water” Sept. 9 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; a screening of “Avengers 4: Endgame” for students in fifth grade and up Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.; a half day of games, crafts and more for students in K-5 Sept. 25 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.;and a pirates story hour Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

Adult offerings will include one-on-one tech advice for Apple products Aug. 3 and Sept. 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; summer creative journaling Aug. 4, 11 and 18 from noon to 2 p.m.; Kent Knitters Aug. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 and Sept. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 from noon to 3 p.m.; more tech help Aug. 10 and Sept. 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a farewell event for Kim Seeger, co-director of children’s services, Aug. 16 at 4:30 p.m.; Chess Club Aug. 17 and Sept. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.; a computer class for beginners Aug. 21 and 24 from 2 to 3 p.m.; an exhibit of art by Kent and Falls Village artist Kathy Wismar Sept. 4 through Oct. 31; a financial program, “Tax-Smart Saving & Investing,” Sept. 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; a book talk and signing with Betty Krasne, author of “The Good Life?,” Sept. 7 at 3 p.m.; an opening reception for an art show by Kathy Wismar Sept. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.; a poetry and music night Sept. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m.; a tour of local artists’ studios Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. ($75); and a quiz night, held at Kent firehouse, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. (must sign up by calling 860-927-3761).

For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.