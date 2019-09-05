Search 
Thu Sep 5 2019

Thursday, September 5 News
News

Programs slated at Kent library

on

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 Sept. 10, 17 and 24 AND Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch in the junior room Sept. 12, 19 and 26 and Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at noon; a STEM program, “Exploring Science through Fun with Water” Sept. 9 and Oct. 7 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; a screening of “Men in Black: International” for students in fifth grade and up Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.; a half day of games, crafts and more for students in K-5 Sept. 25 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; a TAB meeting for youths in fifth grade and up Sept. 26 and Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up Sept. 26 and Oct. 17 at 4 p.m.; a pirates story hour Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m.; a dragon story hour Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m.; a screening of a movie to be announced for all ages Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m.; a screening of “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” for students and fifth grade and up Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.; and a Halloween story hour Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m.

Adult offerings will include one-on-one tech advice for Apple products Sept. 7 and Oct. 5 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a book talk and signing with Betty Krasne, author of “The Good Life?,” Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. at town hall.; a computer class for beginners, part two, Sept. 9 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Kent Knitters Sept. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 and Oct. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 from noon to 3 p.m.; an opening reception for an art show by Kathy Wismar Sept. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.; a poetry and music night Sept. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m.; more tech help Sept. 14 and Oct 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a tour of local artists’ studios Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. ($75); Chess Club Sept. 21 and Oct. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.; a quiz night, held at Kent firehouse, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. (must sign up by calling 860-927-3761); a computer class for beginners, part three, Sept. 23 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; a “Gilmore Girls” Fan Fest Meet and Greet Sept. 27 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. (for “Gilmore Girls Fan Fest” registrants only); and an exhibit of art by Kent and Falls Village artist Kathy Wismar through Oct. 31.

For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.

