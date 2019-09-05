Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 Sept. 10, 17 and 24 AND Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch in the junior room Sept. 12, 19 and 26 and Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at noon; a STEM program, “Exploring Science through Fun with Water” Sept. 9 and Oct. 7 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; a screening of “Men in Black: International” for students in fifth grade and up Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.; a half day of games, crafts and more for students in K-5 Sept. 25 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; a TAB meeting for youths in fifth grade and up Sept. 26 and Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up Sept. 26 and Oct. 17 at 4 p.m.; a pirates story hour Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m.; a dragon story hour Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m.; a screening of a movie to be announced for all ages Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m.; a screening of “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” for students and fifth grade and up Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.; and a Halloween story hour Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m.

Adult offerings will include one-on-one tech advice for Apple products Sept. 7 and Oct. 5 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a book talk and signing with Betty Krasne, author of “The Good Life?,” Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. at town hall.; a computer class for beginners, part two, Sept. 9 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Kent Knitters Sept. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 and Oct. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 from noon to 3 p.m.; an opening reception for an art show by Kathy Wismar Sept. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.; a poetry and music night Sept. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m.; more tech help Sept. 14 and Oct 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a tour of local artists’ studios Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. ($75); Chess Club Sept. 21 and Oct. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.; a quiz night, held at Kent firehouse, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. (must sign up by calling 860-927-3761); a computer class for beginners, part three, Sept. 23 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; a “Gilmore Girls” Fan Fest Meet and Greet Sept. 27 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. (for “Gilmore Girls Fan Fest” registrants only); and an exhibit of art by Kent and Falls Village artist Kathy Wismar through Oct. 31.

For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.