Programs slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street in Kent has announced its upcoming events.

Junior room events will include a family dinner and screening of “Free Birds” (PG) Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. and “Arthur Christmas” Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. (bring picnic dinner); a Thanksgiving share for all ages (bring donation for Kent Food Bank), featuring stories, snacks and crafts, Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m.; Rhythm and Rhyme for children birth to 3 Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch Bunch in the junior room Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at noon; a half day of games, crafts and more Dec. 4 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. (RSVP required); a holiday story hour Dec. 7 and Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m.; a program, “STEM! Glow in the Dark,” for students in second grade and up, Dec. 9 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; ornament making Dec. 11 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; an author reading and reception with author Joanna Kelly, author of “The Jolly Woodman,” Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.; a TAB meeting for youths in fifth grade and up Dec. 19 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB Book Club for youths in fifth grade and up Dec. 19 at 4 p.m.; “Science Friday: Octopus Camouflage” Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m.; a TAB knitting and crochet circle for students in second grade and up Dec. 23 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; a TAB black light party for students in fifth grade and up Dec. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; a Science Tellers aliens show program Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.; a TAB/Wassiac Project collaboration, “iPhone Photography Workshop,” Dec. 30 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Adult offerings will include “Charitable Tax Strategies: IRA Distributions and More” Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. with Attorney Dolores R. Schiesel, a resident partner in the Kent office of Cramer & Anderson; Kent Knitters Nov. 27 and Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 26 from noon to 3 p.m.; one-on-one tech advice for Apple products Dec. 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a poetry and music night Dec. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m.; more tech help Dec. 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Chess Club Dec. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.