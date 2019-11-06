The annual lighting of the trees on the Village Green in New Milford sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Nov. 30. The annual lighting of the trees on the Village Green in New Milford sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Nov. 30. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Programs slated by Chamber 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will offer nuemrous events — a Lunch & Learn Seminar, several networking opportunities, an event at the Microsoft Store, a Business Scene, the lighting of the trees on the Green in New Milford and Small Business Saturday — in the coming weeks.

The Chamber, in partnership with Webster Bank, will hold a Lunch & Learn Seminar, “Changes in Required Employee Training,” Nov. 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The seminar will take place at the John Pettibone Community Center, Program Room 2, 2 Pickett District Road in New Milford.

Starting Oct. 1, 2019, employers with three or more employees must provide two hours of sexual harassment training to all new hires. The training must be provided within six months of hire.

Connecticut law also requires employers to provide periodic supplemental training to update employees at least every 10 years. All employees must receive two hours of sexual harassment training prior to Oct. 1, 2020.

Lunch will be provided $. The cost is free for Chamber memberes and $10 for non-Chamber members.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080 or email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com by Nov. 11.

A Breakfast Networking Scene will be held Nov. 18 from 8 to 9 a.m. at GeronNursing & Respite Care at 42 Main St. in New Milford.

The structured, morning networking event is offered exclusively to members of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce.

The schedule will include breakfast/open networking from 8 to 8:15 a.m.; 30 seconds to one minute of elevator speeches about the attendee’s business from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m., with the sponsor business to address attendees; and follow-up with attendees from 8:45 to 9 a.m.

To attend, Chamber members need to be in good standing (2019 dues paid). Only one representative per Chamber membership is permitted.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.

The Nov. 19 program at the Microsoft Store at Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave., Danbury, will provide a brief overview of important topics related to living more safely online and practical steps to help protect your digital devices, information and identity.

The program is free to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information and RSVP, email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or call 860-354-6080.

The Chamber’s next Business Scene, an informal networking event for business people in the Greater New Milford area, will be held Nov. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event, to be held at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center, 30 Park Lane East, in New Milford, is co-sponsored by the skilled care center, Culligan Water and Nordica Toys.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.

The Chamber will sponsor the annual Tree Lighting ceremony Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. on the Village Green.

This year marks the 53rd anniversary of the lighting of the trees on the Green.

