Properties acquired for Litchfield Crossings

The Gizzi family has announced the purchase of the Rite Aid and Taco Bell properties, adjacent to Litchfield Crossings on Route 7 in New Milford.

The purchaser was by an affiliate of the Crossings both owned by the Gizzi family of Yonkers, N.Y.

“It’s exciting to add the Taco Bell and Rite Aid properties to our portfolio,” said Kristen Gizzi, executive director of the Crossings.“We are grateful to have had another opportunity to invest in the town of New Milford.”

“Hopefully, these properties will help us unify Litchfield Crossings, as well as, underscore our vision to be a valued member of the town while continuing to create a special shopping destination and experience for local and neighboring communities,” Gizzi said.

Since its acquisition in 2013, Litchfield Crossings under the leadership of the Westchester based Gizzi family and its development company ECCO Development LLC has added tenants such as Petco, Webster Bank, Panera, Aber Nails and most recently TJ Maxx to the Litchfield Crossings retail family.