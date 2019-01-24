Cricket Valley Energy Center is under construction in Dover, N.Y., in September, prompting concerns and outrage from Connecticut residents just over the state line. Cricket Valley Energy Center is under construction in Dover, N.Y., in September, prompting concerns and outrage from Connecticut residents just over the state line. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Protesters arrested in New Milford for blocking power plant transport 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

NEW MILFORD — Four protesters were arrested last week for chaining themselves to a tractor in the middle of the road in an effort to stop turbines from getting to a gas-powered plant under construction.

The Cricket Valley Energy Center in neighboring Dover Plains, N.Y., is controversial in towns along the borders of both states because residents worry it will worsen their air.

Residents have spoken out against the natural-gas powered plant, but this appears to be the first time, at least in Connecticut, where an arrest was made in connection with it.

Three of the men arrested are New York farmers, and the fourth is a Ph.D. candidate in environmental policy, according to a press release from the Sane Energy Project, an advocacy group based in New York City that is dedicated to replacing fracked-gas infrastructure with community-led, sustainable energy .

The road was already scheduled to be closed as the state police and Department of Transportation helped move the equipment.

State police were escorting the huge turbines, which have a combined weight of 700,000 pounds, from Kimberly Clark in New Milford up Route 7 and along sections of Route 55 when the caravan encountered the tractor parked perpendicularly across the road.

State troopers asked the men to unchain themselves and move so the transport could continue, but they refused and the Gaylordsville Fire Department had to come to cut the chains, according to a state police report.

Benjamin Franklin Schwartz, 41, of Wassaic, N.Y.; Christopher L. Iversen, 52, of Kingston, N.Y.; Philip M. Erner, 38, of Wassaic, N.Y.; and David Epstein, 38, of Albany, N.Y., are all charged with disorderly conduct.

Schwartz, Erner and Iversen are all area farmers. Epstein is working on his doctorate in environmental policy at the State University of New York at Albany.

“Our farms need clean air and water just like our schoolchildren down the road from the gas plant,” Schwartz said in a press release. “The much cleaner solar-power plant, approved for construction across the road from Cricket Valley, plans to sell its electricity to Dover residents, unlike the gas plant.”

The plant is expected to generate 1,100 megawatts of power when it goes online next year.

“A new, 650-megawatt power plant on my side of the Hudson River just had its air-permit renewal denied by New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation, who cited expected climate impacts,” Iversen siad in a news release. “Cricket Valley, at 1100 megawatts, should be next.”

At a public forum in Kent last year, representatives from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said these types of plants are needed to help transition to cleaner energy because they replace dirtier coal-burning plants in other parts of the country.

They said the renewable energy industry isn’t able to store excess solar or wind power yet to supplement the grid when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing.

Read Full Article