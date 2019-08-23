Public invited to Eat Outside Day

The Community Culinary School of Northwest Connecticut will play host to Eat Outside Day Aug. 30 from noon to 1 p.m. on the Village Green.

Attendees are invited to bring a blanket and dine on the Green.

Sandwich options are chicken breast with tarragon mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato on whole grain bread; pork with broccoli rabe on a hoagie; and tomato and mozzarella with pesto on a baguette.

The cost of lunch is $15, which includes chips, an apple, a fresh baked cookie and a bottle of water.

Local businesses are encouraged to attend, network, meet your neighbors and bring publicity materials for a community table that we will be provided.

The i95 Rock radio van and road crew will be on hand again this year with music and giveaways.

Community fund tickets are also available for purchase for those who otherwise may not be able to attend.

Lunches can be ordered online at www.communityculinaryschool.org by Aug. 23.