Saturday, November 9 News
News

Public invited to ‘O Silent Night’

|on 

The Friends of Burnham Library in Bridgewater will hold its annual O Silent Night event Nov. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The catered event will feature a silent auction and a live auction, as well as a win-win balloon pop and wine basket.

A trip to Tuscany for two, a two-night ultimate pro sports fan getaway, a three-night New Orleans Jazz and dining excursion, a weekend apartment in New York City and 12 months of pizza, wine and beer, and more are among the items up for bid in the 6 p.m. live auction.

The event is the primary fundraiser for The Friends of the Library which funds programs, museum passes, digital products and streaming services, as well as capital improvements and other library essentials.

Tickets are $35 in advance at the library, online via Facebook and at www.burnhamlibrary.org, and $40 at the door.

For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937 or visit www.burnhamlibrary.org.

