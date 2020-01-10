Public invited to library offerings

New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.

Francesca Morrissey, an independent college counselor, will present a program on how to relieve some of the college stresses Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The program is appropriate for middle and high school students in grades eight through 11, as well as their parents.

A minimum of 12 participants is required to hold the program.

A program with Cindy and Jozzi from Wild Women’s Coffee, LLC in Milford will be held Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

They will present a slide show about coffee, ending with a blind "cupping" taste test.

This will be accompanied by a coffee dessert bar featuring servings of freshly brewed coffee (including decaf), chocolate-bomb coffee and gourmet baked goods.

The coffee is from responsibly sourced coffee beans.

Space is limited.

An adult coloring program will be offered Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees should bring a mug; coloring tools, coffee and refreshments will be provided.

For more information and RSVP to the programs at the Main Street library, call 860-355-1191.