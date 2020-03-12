Search 
Thu Mar 12 2020

Thursday, March 12
News

Public invited to observatory series

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will lead a series on how to navigate the seasonal stars using constellations and other patterns among the stars as guides.

The program will meet March 18 and 25, April 1, 8, 22 and 29 at the observatory located behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.

Attendees will use the observatory’s 16-inch telescope, the outdoors and the observatory classroom.

The series is family friendly and open to children under age 18 who are accompanied by an adult.

The cost is $65.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.www.newmilford.coursestorm.com .

