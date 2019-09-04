Public invited to robotics group’s open house

The local STEM and design education nonprofit, Robotics And Beyond, will hold an open house Sept. 8 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at its home studio at The Makery Coworking on Bank Street in New Milford.

All ages are invited to attend.

“This is a day for parents and students to learn about our fall program offerings and some of the many topics we offer throughout the year,” said Director Paul Chayka.

Experienced peer mentors and adults will guide visitors through different activities and describe the fall programs.

Topics to explore will include coding in Scratch and Java, Minecraft servers, graphic design and animation, robotics, 3D modeling and 3D printing, an engineering design challenge, electronics, microcontrollers and others.

The four- and six-week fall programs will begin Sept. 25 and include three after-school offerings for ages 9 to 16: FIRST LEGO League (FLL) Club Team, Remote Control Vehicle and Drone Technology and the return of the popular STEM and Design program.

Additional series of each program may be offered in November and December and in the winter months.

New this year, all after-school classes will be held at The Hobby Hangout on Anderson Avenue in New Milford.

“John Gallagher, owner of the Hobby Hangout, and I have been discussing the possibility of holding programs there for the past year,” Chayka explained.

Robotics And Beyond held a trial program at The Hobby Hangout for a week in July for advanced levels of electronics and drone technology.

“It proved to be a good match of space and topic,” he said.

“We share the goal of making more programs available to more young people and helping them to discover and develop their talents,” he added.

Chayka emphasized that Robotics And Beyond currently has no suitable space for many of its topics for year-round programs.

“The Hobby Hangout space is amazing and perfectly suited to many important topics, and it can allow us to offer even more topics and events,” Chayka said. “We are continuing to discuss the options and how the relationship might be planned.”

A number of weekend workshops, programs and events are also being planned for fall through spring, including coding, Minecraft server design, graphic design and animation, and robotics and remote-control vehicle and drone competitions.

Sponsorship of any program by companies, foundations or individuals is sought to make the programs more accessible by more families

Donations to the Robotics And Beyond tuition assistance fund are also welcome.

Inquiries can be made to info@roboticsandbeyond.org or by calling 860-717-4319.

Robotics And Beyond is a not-for-profit educational organization with a 16 year history, devoted to encouraging and supporting the next generation of STEM technologists, scientists and creative thinkers.

It offers courses in STEM topics including engineering, science and design, for students from elementary school through high school and for alternative education programs for 21st century career skills.

Read Full Article