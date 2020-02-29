Search 
Sat Feb 29 2020

Saturday, February 29
Public invited to senior advisory board meeting

The New Milford Senior Citizens Advisory Board will hold its annual open meeting March 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the New Milford Senior Center.

The public is invited to attend the meeting at the center located in the Richmond Citizen Center at 40 Main St.

Refreshments will be served.

The senior center is an active center that services seniors in the community.

It provides support groups, health and wellness programs, exercise activities, social groups, informational lectures, movies, trips, lunches, transportation and more.

It also provides municipal agents/senior services advisors that help with aid and assistance to seniors.

The advisory board’s mission is to serve as a community focal point for senior services where adults 60 and older come together for fellowship and program participation, to engage in opportunities for dignity and personal growth, to enrich their quality of life, to support the needs of older individuals, to enhance their independence, and to broaden their involvement within the Greater New Milford area.

