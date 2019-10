New Milford Public Library and Burnham Library in Bridgewater have teamed up to offer a tabletop game club the second Saturday of each month from 1 to 5 p.m.

Teens ages 16 and up and adults are invited to learn a new board game each month at New Milford Library.

For more information, email vfisher@biblio.org or cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org.