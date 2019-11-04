Search 
Mon Nov 4 2019

Monday, November 4 News
News

Public invited to trivia night

|on 

The Cornwall Association will present Cornwall Trivia Night II Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Trinity Retreat Center in West Cornwall.

Participants are invited to attend a 6 p.m. optional bring-your-own-dinner and drinks in the community room at the retreat center, 79 Lower River Road, West Cornwall.

Teams of up to six people will compete, with quizmaster Gary Steinkohl asking pre-written questions which he, and scorekeeper Casey Cook, have written.

The first trivia night was held in April.

The cost is $5 per person.

Prizes will be awarded for the winning team.

For more information and RSVP, including a team name, email info@cornwallassociation.org.

